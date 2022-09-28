Nigerian music superstar, Kizz Daniel, keeps getting international buzz with his hit single Buja and his fans are loving it

A video of the song being played and vibed to at the British medical conference has become a viral sensation on social media

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of the video to talk about how fast the song has travelled as its acceptance globally

How well and fast has Kizz Daniel's hit song Buga travelled and accepted? Well, not even the superstar singer can measure it.

Buga has not only penetrated every nook and cranny of Nigerian, but it has also generated some unimaginable international acceptance.

British medical practitioners dance Buga Credit: @kemiashefonlovehaven @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

A video of members of the British medical practitioners has emerged online where they vibed to the Buga song during their conference.

Interestingly, most of them, including the white people, were able to sing its lyrics and vibed to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Some of them were also able to do the trademark Buga move.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video of British medical practictioners dancing Buga

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of the members of British medical practitioners vibing to Kizz Daniel's Buga at their conference.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iam_sisifolake:

"This song has become an inter- national anthem...so beautiful to watch."

Mztollyhoni:

"The only thing moving forward in this country is entertainment and it’s bcos we did it by ourselves not the government."

Precywealth:

"Lol is the claps for me."

Lolawilloams9009:

"Kizz Daniel is the man. Eat out your hearts."

Classelook:

"See me laughing like a goat."

Oyinbo man shares video of his dog doing Buga dance with him

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a cute dog and an Oyinbo man doing their own version of the Buga dance challenge.

Seated facing each other, the Oyinbo man moved his body as he watched the dog do the same while the song blared in the background.

Netizens expressed awe at the manner in which the dog's body movements rhymed with the beats of the song.

Source: Legit.ng