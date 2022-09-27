Mavin singer Ayra Starr’s new song dubbed Rush continues to make waves on major streaming platforms within and outside Nigeria

Ayra Starr, in a statement, has said the popular ‘E dey rush’ line in the new song means ‘My cup runneth over'

Reacting to Ayra Starr’s explanation, many of her fans and followers have since linked it to a popular bible verse, Psalm 23

Talented singer Ayra Starr, who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin label, has explained the meaning of a popular line, ‘E Dey Rush’, in her new song dubbed Rush, which is currently trending on major streaming platforms.

Responding to a fan identified as @Southernboiiy, who asked her the meaning of the popular line, Ayra Starr said it means ‘My cup runneth over,’ which is a line in a bible verse in Psalm 23.

Ayra Starr says ‘E Dey Rush’ means 'My Cup Runneth' over. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

See their exchange below:

Fans react as Ayra Starr explains the meaning of ‘E Dey Rush’

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tobyoflagos:

"My cup dey run E dey run well well e dey run E go sweet like that no wonder you change am to e dey rush."

zealfrankie:

"Ahh..tiwa savage scope..Ayrastarr : Rush was inspired by psalm 23........my cup runneth over.."

dolphswolf:

"Musicians and making lyrics have double meaning ."

forvado:

"Na so somebody son too dey refer to the most highUna don start again."

buchii:

"E dey runneth, e dey runneth over, e dey runneth Na God dey make my cup e dey runneth ."

ogfreshie:

"Weldon bible scholar."

chrizbwoy:

"Nice twisting o niceeee."

Ayra Starr says she worked hard to be where she is

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin label, seemed to be battling with impostor syndrome as she prayed against it.

The talented singer who dropped a new song dubbed Rush, blazing hot on streaming platforms, said she worked so hard to get to where she is.

Ayra Starr said she refused to doubt her abilities, adding that she deserves everything she has worked for.

She wrote via her Twitter handle:

“Imposter syndrome is no joke and I rebuke it in the name of Jesus , I have worked so hard to be here , so hard , I refuse to feel like I don’t deserve it ! E dey rush !!!!”

Source: Legit.ng