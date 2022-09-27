Son of multiple award-winning actress Jackie Appiah, Damien Agyemang has dropped new photos flaunting his street fashion sense

The photos show Damien rocking a vintage-inspired outfit with a pair of Nike Jordans 1 which Legit.ng did some research on and found its cost

Many of his friends and fans have admired how Damien looks in the photos and his sense of fashion and style

Son of celebrated Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, Damien Agyemang, has shown that he sure has phenomenal taste in street fashion.

Jackie Appiah's Son Damien. Photo Source: @damien.ypa

Source: Instagram

The 16-year-old teenager, who is also the only son of the multiple award-winning actress wore a pair of army green trousers. He paired his look with a black vintage shirt which was baggy. The shirt also had writings which were done in white.

Damien completed his look by wearing a pair of black and white Nike shoes. The shoes were Jordan 1 low which, according to the official Nike website, cost a whopping £114.95, which is approximately N54k.

Captioning the post on his official Instagram page, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I'll forever be that guy."

Many friends of Damien and fans admire his sense of fashion in the photos

zaiida_x:

DDDDDD TO THE WIASEEE

n3ssa777:

forever that guy!!♾

atare_agams:

Wow, omg mm I think I like it

_gi.nell:

coolest kid.

guccirichh:

Big boy tins !!

_natalia_tabbaa:

Fashion sense is amazingggg

ybnfawaz:

that guy fashoo!

pistachio_tequilaa_:

stop playing ❤️

Fella Makafui and Medikal Vibe with Davido in their plush mansion, Many Hint Of New Jam

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido arrived in Ghana, and was spotted in the plush mansion of famous Ghanaian celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui.

A series of videos posted on Fella Makafui's Snapchat page showed she and Davido together. In the video, Davido thanked Fella Makafui for feeding him, and he acknowledged that the beautiful actress was also a phenomenal cook.

In another series of videos, Medikal and Davido, together with some members of their team, were all together in the kitchen hanging out. They hinted at a possible collaboration as they had a studio setup in the kitchen.

Source: YEN.com.gh