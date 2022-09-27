Multiple award-winning Afrobeat singer Davido is in Ghana and has been spotted in the lavish mansion of Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella

Videos showed how Davido spent his time with the adorable family as he recorded a song with Medikal which is yet to be released

Many have hailed Fella Makafui for feeding Davido, while others are excited about the new collaboration

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido arrived in Ghana, and he was spotted in the plush mansion of famous Ghanaian celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui.

A series of videos posted on Fella Makafui's Snapchat page, showed her and Davido together in a video.

In the video, Davido thanked Fella Makafui for feeding him, and he acknowledged that the beautiful actress was also a phenomenal cook.

In the video, he said,

Mama! Mama, fed us today ooo.

In another series of videos, Medikal and Davido, together with some members of their team, were all together in the kitchen hanging out.

However, it looked like a new song was being recorded as there were speakers and microphones, as well as headphones spotted in the kitchen of the lavish mansion.

Medikal seems excited about this new collab as he remarked in Twi, which translates into,

Should you be told or be shown?

Many react to videos of Davido hanging out at Medikal and Fella Makafui's mansion

preciousadu7:

My baby fella ' thanks for feeding Baddest for us

rbrenyah:

Mama, you did well Feed Davido again for me

goodfoodghana:

Davido is too humble

crown_maxwellnow:

Me too I need fi chop ohh

dg01335:

Davido don’t sleep

canadian_pappy:

Make we tell u or make we take show u amg to the world

mcsavage55:

Make Medikal forget err anaa

