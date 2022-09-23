A video of a woman moderating the traditional wedding of veteran rapper, MI Abaga, has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

The woman who is popularly referred to as Alaga prayed for the rapper and his new wife, Eniola Mafe, and it was a powerful prayer

She also sent a strong message to potential side chicks, and the rapper was forced to say amen to the prayer

Nigerians have shared mixed reactions to the video of the elderly Alaga's prayer for MI Abaga that made it to the internet

Popular Nigerian rapper had a beautiful traditional wedding to remember, and the Alaga (masters of Yoruba traditional marriage ceremonies), who moderated the event, sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

The Alaga prayed for the rapper that only his wife's bosom will satisfy him and every other one will turn sour.

Alaga prays for MI Abaga on his wedding day. Credit: @olorisupergal

Source: Instagram

MI was sceptical to say amen to the prayer, but the woman and other guests chorused the amen and ensured he said it.

The video has been making the rounds on social media, with Nigerians sharing mixed reactions to it.

Watch the video below:

Check out more photos and videos from the traditional wedding below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have trooped to the post's comments section to share mixed reactions about Alaga's prayer.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Domingo_loso:

"Make my future mother in law no go chase my side chic away with her prayers abeg, I be city boy."

Adeolaadebambo_:

"Na those friends wey dey shout amen na dem go hook him up."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"I cover their marriage ooo, may they not come back on social to disturb we the online inlaws in future."

Amakaaliyah:

"Thank God his wife is tall o. Congratulations to them. May God bless their home."

The_odogwu_nwanyi:

"E reach, with these scandals everywhere. But it's not by prayer sha."

MI weds long time bae Eniola Mafe

Legit.ng previously reported that MI Abaga officially left bachelorhood and migrated to married life, and Nigerians couldn't stop showering him with beautiful words.

The veteran rapper tied the knot with his heartthrob, Eniola Mafe, in a beautiful ceremony and videos from the traditional wedding party have made it to the internet.

In the video, MI and Eniola looked dashing in their lovely matching native outfits as they posed for the paparazzi.

Source: Legit.ng