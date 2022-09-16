Upcoming singer Crayon seems to have seen a lady he wants to settle down with as he went on to reveal what could delay it from happening

Crayon said the lady would have to wait till when he is 45 years old because he still wants to enjoy life to the fullest

The Mavin singer’s statement has sparked reactions from many netizens who took to his comment section to drop their opinion

Upcoming singer Crayon, who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin label, is making headlines after hinting at the age he would settle down for marriage.

The Ijo Laba Laba crooner, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, said he has seen the girl he wants to marry, but she would have to wait till he is 45 years old because he still wants to enjoy life before marriage.

Singer Crayon says he wants to enjoy life to the fullest. Credit: @crayonthis

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Omo e be like say I don see girl wey I wan marry , but the problem now be say if she go fit wait till I’m 45yrs old! Cos I wan still chop life Wella .”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail Crayon’s tweet on marriage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jojo7star:

"We can still chop life together it's not that hard."

as_oluwafemi:

"I thought marriage is part of life, and it's created to be enjoyed....Or what's crayon colouring?"

zeelah111:

"Kuku wait until she enter menopause."

jre_sir:

"You fit marry and still chop life."

@rammzy:

"My sister dey ooo she ready to wait she self won ijo life ."

shodipo:

"Na your problem be that."

starc:

"You wan discover mongo park first ."

Singer Crayon goes emotional, says he misses his parents

Upcoming artist Crayon, in a statement, opened up on some of the sacrifices he had to make in search of fame.

Crayon, who said he left his parent's house in 2017 and moved to Mavin headquarters, said he had not returned home since then, even though his current residence was just one hour, 30 minutes from theirs.

The Mavin singer added that he still keeps in touch with them, but it has not been easy.

