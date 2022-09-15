Ex Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner Whitemoney has revealed in a tweet who his 5 favourite contestants in the current house are

Hazel, in a bold move like some of his other BBNaija colleagues, has come out to declare his support for some housemates currently in Biggie's house

In the viral post, Whitemoney wrote that he was 'stanning' Phyna, Bryann, Hermes and Bella as his favourites to win the show this year

Famous ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, has, for the first time this season, come out to publicly reveal those he would be supporting to win this year's show.

Whitemoney wrote on his Twitter handle that he would be supporting Phyna, Bryann, Bella and Hermes in no particular order to emerge the winner of this year's show.

Ex-BBNaija winner Whitemoney throws his weight behind Sheggz and begs fans to save him from eviction. Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@sheggzolu

However, after a while, Hazel later took to his social media handle to drum up support and campaign for votes to save Sheggz from eviction this week.

In his campaign tweet for Sheggz that for some reasons best known to him, he would love for his fans to help save the former professional footballer from eviction.

Read Whitemoney's post below:

"Who’s awake?? For some weird reasons best known to me I would like us to save @sheggzolu e t why."

Here is Hazel's first tweet revealing his stans

See some of the reactions the post generated below:

@Danielc59810401:

"Oga BBN is not a poverty alleviation forum you way be landlord for Lagos enter house with poverty format this season we no agree Bella or Shegz most win na only them dy bring drama."

@OfficialChizzy_:

"You no stan me, no be so o Boss ."

@Sonia0706711:

"Bryan is comfortable, Bella is cake and wine,Hermes is money loaded already but Phyna as placed on your list is from the Street so she deserves the money."

@Sirbussy1:

"Oga u can’t pick Bella n phyna together,pick one out of the 2 , street or cake n wine."

@danny_oasis:

As the reasons dey best known to you alone, why you dey involve us. Reason your reason alone biko

