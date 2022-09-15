Over the years, renowned Nigerian musicians have created record labels which has been a platform to stardom

One of such people is Olamide and some of the young musicians making waves right now are signed to his label YBNL

Legit.ng recently asked its readers on Twitter to pick their favourite of all the YBNL boys and surprisingly, it's not the rave of the moment, Asake

The Nigerian music industry has evolved from what it used to be, as successful musicians have paved ways for the upcoming ones via their record labels.

Don Jazzy, Davido, and Olamide to mention a few have pushed out great musicians who are still thriving even after moving on from their record label.

Nigerians choose their favourite among YBNL boys

Source: Instagram

For Olamide, the birth of his YBNL record label first churned out his likes, e.g Lil Kesh but has now evolved to accommodate Fireboy DML nad his rhythmic sound to Asake, who is currently smashing trends and playlists.

Legit.ng asked it's readers to vote for their all-time Favourite among Fireboy DML, Asake, Lil Kesh and others.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians choose Fireboy

Fireboy DML took the lead with almost half of the votes at 48%, while Asake surprisingly came second with 30.4%.

Lil Kesh came third with barely 20%, and others were left with less than 5%.

Man questions Olamide’s YBNL over Asake, Fireboy’s successes

Are you surprised by the giant strides YBNL stars, Fireboy and Asake are making in the music industry? Well, you are not alone, someone spoke on your behalf.

A young man made a video asking how Olamide's record label, YBNL, has been doing it, such that his signees are making groundbreaking moves in the music scene both locally and internationally back to back.

He accused Olamide of gathering all the golds as he pointed out that Fireboy is disturbing the international scene, while Asake, who just came into the industry, is already a superstar.

The man finally called out the indigenous rapper for bringing politics into music and urged him to come out and explain things to the people.

Social media users across the country have reacted to the man's opinion about YBNL and its stars.

