Popular Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, has taken to social media to show love to Nigerian music

The controversial star shared a video of himself passionately singing along to Fireboy and Asake’s Bandana song

According to Shatta, Bandana is his favourite song in 2022 and the video sparked reactions on social media

Controversial Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, has got fans talking after he expressed his love for a Nigerian hit song.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the music star passionately singing along to YBNL stars, Fireboy and Asake’s Bandana hit song.

In the trending clip, the Ghanaian star was singing loudly and dancing along to the track before declaring it his best song in 2022.

Shatta Wale praises Fireboy and Asake's Bandana song. Photos: @shattawalemina, @fireboydml

Not stopping there, Shatta also changed the lyrics of the song to suit him as a Ghanaian and sang:

“Ghana boy wey dey go foreign”

See the video below:

Shatta Wale’s video of Fireboy and Asake’s Bandana song stirs mixed reactions

Not long after the video went viral on social media, it raised a series of interesting comments. Read some of them below:

Cheriecoco__:

“Shatta really want Naija citizenship, should we accept him?”

Zizouballs:

“wats more funny to me is how Nigeria songs are 1-20 on Ghana apple music charts...e be like sey all their musicians they do hide and seek for this their music.”

King_pela01:

“The guy just Dey admit everything recently.. what’s going on bro .”

Djvoyst:

“This one just dey chase clout up and down… nice one jare.”

Danzeeydreezy:

“For real song lit!!”

Unseenn_22:

“That song na JAM!”

_rubybankz:

“The way he shouted Ghanaaa boy.”

Stankidosplash:

“Mumu just dey showcase himself!!! Nothing wey greatness no fit do!!”

Interesting.

