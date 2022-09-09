Top Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML, has finally spoken about how he got to collaborate with legendary US star, Madonna

In a video making the rounds, the YBNL signee revealed that Madonna actually slid into his DM in 2019

Fireboy added that he is now friends with the singer and that he was honoured to work on her classic

Talented Nigerian singer, Fireboy, has now opened up about working with legendary US singer, Madonna.

It is no longer news that Afrobeats is now on the world stage going by the number of Nigerian artistes who have collaborations with international stars.

The YBNL signee recently worked on the remix of Madonna’s classic song, Frozen, and he has spoken on how that came about.

Fireboy recounts how Madonna slid into his DM in 2019. Photos: @fireboydml, @madonna

Source: Instagram

A video made the rounds online of Fireboy speaking with TMZ on the Madonna collaboration.

The Bandana crooner noted that Madonna actually slid into his DM in 2019 and revealed how much of a fan she was of his music.

Fireboy then noted that in 2022, she also sent him a message telling him that she wanted him to be part of her classic song, Frozen.

He said:

“Fast forward to 2022 she sent me a DM like ‘I want you to be a part of my classic’ and I was like ‘of course I’m down’.”

The YBNL crooner admitted that he felt honoured and amazed to be a part of that classic music and that it was unusual for that to happen. He also noted that it was further pushing Afrobeats to the world.

Fireboy concluded that he and Madonna are also friends as he spoke about their relationship.

See the video below:

Nigerians gush as Fireboy reveals Madonna sent him a DM

Read what some internet users had to say about Fireboy and Madonna’s relationship below:

Firehesang:

“This guy get doings aswear .”

Vench_page:

“Fireboy is good to go English sound very well.”

Horladianny:

“Fire.”

Nice one.

Madonna hails Rema, calls him a great performer

Divine Ikubor who is better known by his stage name, Rema, recently Nigerians something to be excited about a video trending on social media.

The video posted by @goldmyne showed the singer backstage with award-winning American music star Madonna.

Sharing an embrace, Madonna commended the singer on his show and complimented him on being a great performer.

Source: Legit.ng