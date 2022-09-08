Popular American female singer, Justin Skye, got Nigerians excited when a video of her studio session made it to the internet

The pretty singer blessed Oxlade's hit single Ku Lo Sa with her beautiful voice as she covered the track in a remarkable

Nigerians have shared beautiful comments about her video and demanded that the two acts should collaborate on Ku Lo Sa remix

Nigerians love it when music from the country gains recognition on the international scene, especially from music stars abroad.'

The latest Nigerian hit to gain such exposure is Oxlade's Ku Lo Sa, as American female singer Justin Skye jumped on it.

Justin Skye makes cover for Ku Lo Sa. Credit: @oxladeofficial

Source: Instagram

A lovely video of Justin's studio session with some of her band members emerged online, where she is doing a beautiful cover for the hit song.

She blessed Ku Lo Sa with her angelic voice, and Nigerians can't stop talking about the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Justine Skye's Ku Lo Sa cover

Social media users across the country have shared amazing comments about Justin Skye's cover for Ku Lo Sa; some of them are calling on the singers to do a remix.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Omotoshojnr:

"Make Oxlade try milk this jam."

Selense___:

"She still got that vocals."

I_am_chizaram:

"The original is still better though but she has good vocals."

Ryanpaulrichie:

"Every international acts wants to vibe with afrobeats."

c.h.u.q.s:

"Oxlade go knack you ooo, Abeg just commot body o."

Mariwonahiding:

"They want the Nigerian Audience so Bad it’s us that do not value what we have big ups Ox;ade."

Ognicely:

"Kukuma drop remix for this jam, I love both versions."

US star Selena Gomez expresses excitement at working with Rema on Calm Down remix

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that music fans in Nigeria love it when their favourites collaborate with other international stars on a song, and Selena Gomez and Rema have given them another reason to cheer.

The American singer took to her Instagram page to announce that she will be working with Rema on the remix of his hit song Calm Down.

She expressed her excitement and teased her followers with her own verse in the remix, hoping the fans would love it.

Source: Legit.ng