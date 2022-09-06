Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has been in America for the past few days and he has been sharing updates with fans

The celebrated movie star was spotted jumping excitedly in some pictures captured on the streets while he was seen at a fancy hotel in a video post

Fans and followers were spotted in the comment section hailing the actor and encouraging him to enjoy his time in the country

Nollywood movie star Kanayo O. Kanayo is having a time of his life at the moment as suggested by different posts shared on his social media page.

The veteran movie star left Nigeria for America some days ago and he has made sure to keep his fans and followers updated.

Veteran actor Kanayo arrives America in style. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo shared a video showing the moment he took off from the airport in Abuja. He also shared another from a stopover in Doha.

Watch below:

Check out a video of the actor in Doha below:

Upon his arrival in the US, the much-loved movie star didn’t waste time exploring his city and taking fun pictures.

A series of photos captured the actor jumping happily as he stepped out of the house.

Social media users react

johnodey said:

"Sweet Man. God is with your hustle. You are a role model to so many young people coming up."

chikaodi_okoro said:

"This is Greenbelt!! Used to live near there. Welcome to Maryland."

therealafrocandy said:

"Oh De Anayo eh be like say you’re in New Jersey o better time zone abeg."

awurumogueri said:

" Kanayo.o.kanayo ❤️ respect sir watching from Athens Greece Europe."

chukwuemekamanuwa said:

"This is why I love it over here, where adults can jump taking pictures and no one will tell them that they are too old for this. Dede you are welcome to God's own country enjoy your stay and happy Sunday. ✌❤️."

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares video of his real sacrifice

