Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her wedding to lover Ben Affleck had a setback before their grand wedding

The musician and actress, speaking about her wedding, shared that they had contracted stomach bags together with their families

Lopez noted that she did not worry because she believed everything would turn out great, and it did

US musician and actress has shared that a stomach bug almost ruined her perfect wedding to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez shares details before wedding with Hubby Ben Affleck. Photo: PEOPLE.

According to E-Online, while communicating via her On The JLo newsletter, Jeniffer Lopez shared that a stomach bug nearly ruined her wedding.

Apart from the heavy thunders threatening their big day in Georgia, the bride and groom's family had also caught the infection.

"All of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend," she said.

She, however, noted that her date ended up being the best day, and she did not have one doubt about it.

US media reported that celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had tied the knot for the seond timesecond in a lavish ceremony at the Good Will Hunting star's estate on Saturday, August 20.

According to Fox News, guests wore all-white while Lopez donned a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy.

Images posted by celebrity gossip site TMZ ahead of the wedding showed dinner seating being arranged on what appeared to be a large, covered dock, with a substantial barge for pyrotechnics floating nearby.

Bennifer, the couple's public nickname from their first highly publicized relationship, set the internet alight last year when photos of them together again began circulating. Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement in April.

Lopez married Affleck hurriedly

In a different story, a source said that the actor had told his ex about his wedding to the musician, but she was not present.

According to the source, only Affleck's daughter and Lopez's kids were present for the wedding as the Justice League's actor and other kids boycotted the event.

The insider added that Marry Me hitmaker had always wanted to get married since Affleck proposed, and she hastened things before the actor backs off due to cold feet.

