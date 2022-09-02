Popular comedian Real Warri Pikin has recounted some of her experiences regarding life and survival issues

Nigerian comedian and actress Real Warri Pikin has revealed that life was not as rosy for her as many of her fans would assume.

Real Warri Pikin, in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, recounted some of the financial challenges she and her husband had in 2018.

The comedian revealed things were so tough that she attempted to kill herself and was taken to three different hospitals before she regained consciousness.

She revealed that upon gaining consciousness, she knew God didn’t want her to die as he still wanted to use her. Real Warri Pikin said she went on to use her experience to motivate others battling life challenges.

The comedian stated:

”In 2017/2018 I had issues. Actually, I and my husband had issues, financial issues because we were in debt and everything. Then, I attempted sucide on June 6, 2018, but I didn’t die.

“Then they carried me to three different hospitals. In the last hospital when I woke up, I was like so I didn’t die? That meant God didn’t want me to die."

See the video below:

Internet users react

Her video has been viewed by a number of people who commended her for her strength.

See the reactions below:

samuel wealth:

"This is why I see pain as a class that one must pass through before you arrive at your destination.."

enoch owolabi:

"Wow.. I love how she tell us the story revolving around the fact that God is good and he's still in the business of doing miracles and helping men. Thank you for sharing RWP..We love you."

Patrick ugele:

"I love, love, love Anita. She has no idea. God's got her. Such inspiring story."

Real Warri Pikin and hubby mark 9th wedding anniversary

Real Warri Pikin and her husband were in a celebratory mood as they marked their 9th wedding anniversary.

The comedienne shared some lovely photos of her and her husband looking gorgeous in traditional attires to mark the occasion.

Real Warri Pikin could be seen in the photo beaming with smiles as she struck different poses with her husband.

