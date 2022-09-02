Popular comedian Kennyblaq got Nigerians talking and laughing during his recent perfomance at O2 Indigo, London

Video from the performance showed how he hilariously combined Nigerian music superstars, Wizkid and Davido's attributes

Kennyblaq showed the O2 crowd what the duo will sound like in a music collaboration, and he did it so good

Are you part of the people who have been looking forward for several years for Nigerian music superstars, Davido and Wizkid to do a collaboration? Well, your wait might soon be over as comedian Kennyblaq has something to cheer you up.

During his performance at the London O2 Indigo, the funnyman demonstrated Wizkid and Davido's vibes and blended them so well on stage.

Kennyblaq drops freestyle of Wizkid and Davido collabo. Credit: @davido @kennyblaqmcfr_ @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Kennyblaq who is blessed with amazing singing abilities acted like Davido and Wizkid and entertained the crowd with a feel of their collabo.

His laudable performance has got fans of the music superstars talking on social media.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Kennyblaq's video

Social media users, most especially fans of the music superstars, have commended Kennyblaq for his amazing talents as they shared mixed reactions to his video.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

kolamide_:

"You too badd. E for make sense if this jam actually come out!."

Tata_ebi_motaa:

"Nah this was too lit I literally Screamed my Lungs out. As for Davido and wizkid we Go first Use this one hold body till they do something for us."

___Sammy___sammy___:

"You too good Abeg❤️ this is amazing for real."

Acupofzee_:

"You’re so goodI love your comedy especially when you get to sing."

ibile_yungsoul:

"That wizkid part is ,their collaboration will surely be a banger."

Offixialivalvi:

"We definitely need Davido and BIGWIZ on a song …this is fire."

Davido describes the lovely moment he carried Wizkid's mum's bag

Nigerians have hailed singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for his kindness and show of love as he explained how he sighted Wizkid’s mother at the airport and helped her carry her bags.

A user had earlier shared a picture of Davido and Wizkid’s mum together and gushed over it as he said it was lovely to see the singer together with fellow singer and rivalry, Wizkid’s mum.

Davido retweeted the tweet and explained that he saw her at the airport and went to help her with her bags.

