Ugandan pastor Kevin Kintu has attracted intense criticism from netizens after caning members of his church

According to social media users, the move was degrading to the church members who blindly follow him

People particularly picked holes in the action because his followers presented themselves for a thorough beating

A Ugandan pastor has come under heavy criticism for caning his followers during a Sunday service.

Pastor Kintu in church. Photos: Prophet Kintu.

Source: Facebook

Pastor Kintu was praying for his followers

Prophet Kevin Kintu was praying for his followers when he asked them to come and receive the cane as part of the prayers.

The followers started trooping to the front of the church, where they were beaten on their backs and buttocks. None of them was spared, young and old, man and woman.

"This is too much prophet of God I like the way you go deeper," read the caption on the video.

Watch the video below:

The events of the service did not go well with netizens on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok where the video was posted. Below are their sentiments:

Rhoda Kembabazi:

"Watched a video in FB where the pastor canes the servants in church. Whether old or young you go down for your tea. Kyoka Prophet Kintu Denis."

JJ said:

"Results of looking for prophecy am proud born again who read God's words muzukuke n banange."

user1078134874892 commented:

"Gasiya kyika kyi onno...I also slap and tear those buscoats."

use Joanne said:

"People go back to the bible and you see that's not a pastor."

Sudhir Byaruhanga said:

"Corporal punishment left schools and went to churches. I see a policy in the offing!"

Musisi Frank HP reacted:

"These can't come to an end in this era because they are modern campaigning places for the sower of the Mustered seed."

Luutu Medi said:

"The educated people we have in our country are now being flogged by S.6 dropouts."

Tusubira Joseph commented:

"This act has been practiced in Uganda for a very long time by those so called “pastors, prophets and men of god”. But it’s quite absurd that media houses have been covering it up.Government Intervene."

Pastor charges members money to fly them to heaven

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has also reported that a Nigerian pastor took his members to a camp in Ekiti state.

He claimed that the camp is a gate to heaven and that he will help his members get to paradise from there.

People who reacted said his members followed him blindly even after he asked them to pay money before going with him.

Source: TUKO.co.ke