Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage makes out time to bond with her son and only child Jamil aka Jam Jam

In a video shared by the Somebody's Son crooner, she was seen in the streets with other people at the popular Notting Hill carnival

Tiwa and her son blew flute, rode the tube and had fun moments dancing and jumping around with other people

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is currently in London with her son Jamil aka Jam Jam and they are having a swell time together.

The mother and son duo attended the Notting Hill carnival and from the clip shared by the singer, they had fun.

Tiwa Savage and Jamil create memories at Notting Hill carnival Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Jamil had a huge smile on his face through the experience as he danced with his mum, rode the tube, blew flutes, danced in the street and even got carried on Tiwa's back during a goofy moment.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush over Tiwa and her son

lamiphillipsworld:

"See how happy my JamJam looks!!! @tiwasavage he won’t forget this experience."

ms_dsf:

"White forces to carnival?! Tiwa"

kaylahoniwo:

"Creating memories and see how you did our AF1 dirty whyyyyyy what was the reason."

lolamaja:

"He looks sooo happy!! Love it ❤️❤️❤️"

nikkilaoye:

"Sis you try oi didn't bother to go oo this year oo..it can be plenty Wahala and crowdy @tiwasavage..Nice making memories with Jamjam."

kukutalks:

"Jamil’s smiles are so contagious."

faithiesa:

"Baby boy having soo much funn❤️❤️"

misscookey:

" y’all had fun obviously."

slippers_addiction:

"Handsome Jamal ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

