Naughty Child Throws Flour After Dad Sweeps in Funny Video, Cracks Netizens up
- A father's attempt to clean his house failed when his naughty son came into the room and messed things up
- A video showed the little boy playing with flour and spilling it purposefully on the floor his father had cleaned
- Social media users cracked up and made jokes about the clip but were not surprised at what the toddler had done
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A video of a boy spilling flour on the floor that his father was busy cleaning had socials burst into laughter.
The video shared by @Virally_Social shows a man who is almost done with sweeping the lounge area of his home. Out of nowhere, his toddler walks into the room and suddenly throws flour on the floor.
They both pause for a moment while registering what had just happened. The furious father angrily approaches his son, who takes off in the most adorable sprint, noticing how much trouble he was in.
Lady who asked dad to babysit her children gets the shock of her life after returning, video causes frenzy
The father forgives the toddler and makes a decision not to chase him any further. He goes back to cleaning the floor, and just as he starts to sweep again, the naughty little boy returns and pours out the remaining flour over the floor.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
This time, the video ends before viewers are able to see if the father was able to catch the mischievous boy.
"Have kids, they said," the video was captioned.
Social media reactions
Take a look at some of the reactions below:
@NeoThabo commented:
"I like how the kid runs away."
@IdentityJoy said:
"Never mind. I do not want them anymore."
@Rathipa_Rampedi reacted:
"Kids..."
Little girl spotted sleeping on sofa after scattering the house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl was spotted sleeping on a sofa after messing up the house.
Apparently, she was left unattended to for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way.
A viral video shows her mother walking into the house only to meet a scattered home with chocolate stains all over the sofa.
The heartbroken mother said the sofa hasn't stayed up to two months since they bought it at the market. The trending video was reposted on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.
Source: Briefly.co.za