A father's attempt to clean his house failed when his naughty son came into the room and messed things up

A video showed the little boy playing with flour and spilling it purposefully on the floor his father had cleaned

Social media users cracked up and made jokes about the clip but were not surprised at what the toddler had done

A video of a boy spilling flour on the floor that his father was busy cleaning had socials burst into laughter.

Socials were in stitches at a toddler spilling floor after his dad had swept. Image: @Virally_Social/Twitter

Source: UGC

The video shared by @Virally_Social shows a man who is almost done with sweeping the lounge area of his home. Out of nowhere, his toddler walks into the room and suddenly throws flour on the floor.

They both pause for a moment while registering what had just happened. The furious father angrily approaches his son, who takes off in the most adorable sprint, noticing how much trouble he was in.

The father forgives the toddler and makes a decision not to chase him any further. He goes back to cleaning the floor, and just as he starts to sweep again, the naughty little boy returns and pours out the remaining flour over the floor.

This time, the video ends before viewers are able to see if the father was able to catch the mischievous boy.

"Have kids, they said," the video was captioned.

Social media reactions

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

@NeoThabo commented:

"I like how the kid runs away."

@IdentityJoy said:

"Never mind. I do not want them anymore."

@Rathipa_Rampedi reacted:

"Kids..."

Little girl spotted sleeping on sofa after scattering the house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl was spotted sleeping on a sofa after messing up the house.

Apparently, she was left unattended to for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way.

A viral video shows her mother walking into the house only to meet a scattered home with chocolate stains all over the sofa.

The heartbroken mother said the sofa hasn't stayed up to two months since they bought it at the market. The trending video was reposted on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.

Source: Briefly.co.za