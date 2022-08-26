Popular Nigerian disc jockey and Mavins Record label boss DJ Big N has taken to his social media page to slam his younger colleague Rema for a show of lack of respect toward him

Big N, in the calling out, had shared a photo the young singer had taken of him dozing off while holding on to a bottle of Hennessey

Rema and DJ Big N are both signed to Don Jazzy's label, Mavins Records and have both been on tour in the US recently

The disc jockey shared a photo of himself taken by Rema during a recent event where he was deep asleep while holding a bottle of alcoholic drinking.

DJ Big N slams Rema as being a disrespectful boy Photo credit: @djbign/@heisrema

Source: Instagram

Big N captioned his post slamming Rema for dishonouring and lacking respect for him by taking funny pictures of him.

Both artists are signed to Don Jazzy's record label, Mavins music. The pair have both been on tour in the US, promoting Rema's debut album.

Big N wrote on his page:

"This boy @heisrema no get respect o."

See how netizens reacted to DJ Big N's post below:

@ThekingLamah:

"U Dey sleep kan hold bottle of Hennessy for hand and e no fall. Shey ur hand get lock?"

@JustFisayomi:

"Tell rema it's illegal to be this fine."

@iam_lanky37:

"Big N sleeping with Henny in his hand..i like this style ."

@c_dabere:

"Na to wipe cord for his neck."

@Hon_Jaybee:

"Next time wipe am cord for neck."

@bumblebee_store:

"How can you sleep holding booze in your hands and it won’t fall?"

Source: Legit.ng