One hilarious TikTok comedian posted his latest foolish antics, 'flame toasting' his bread, on the web

The video, which has since gone viral, circulated on social media and was liked by many

Mzansi netizens thought his video was hilarious and commented how creative his videos are

Yoh, a TikTok comedian had many people in fits of laughter when he tried to make toast on an open fire.

A TikTok comedian, @Smooch toasted bread over an open fire. Image:@Smooch/TikTok

Seated outside, infront of an open fire, @Smooch tossed and turned his sliced bread over a blazing fire.

He had placed three slices of bread on his braai rack, and one of them had already been burned by the burning flames. But, the naive jokester only continued to crisp up his bread.

The comic video only lasted about 12 seconds and had already received over 12K likes on the comedians' TikTok account.

One of the viewers on @Smooch's clip laughed and said:

"I can't seem to leave TikTok for good."

Someone else commended him on the creative humorous idea.

Check out a few of the reactions that the video received on TikTok below:

user305622211135 reacted:

" My goodness."

Mzukisi Lwana commented:

"With fire, that toast is doomed."

user6784312689340 reacted:

" I can't seem to leave TikTok for good. "

Gladymore Tshuma said:

"Flame toasted."

Lindah wrote:

"I like your idea bro."

queenaby6 reacted:

" You killed me."

