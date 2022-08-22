Social media influencer Rosemond Brown, now known as Haniya, has said she is ready to take up every challenge that comes with being a Muslim

She recently converted to Islam in a surprising move that got many talking on social media

Akuapem Poloo said because Islam supports polygamy, she is ready to a second or third wife, provided her financial freedom will be guaranteed

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer who recently converted to Islam has disclosed she does not mind being a rich man's 3rd or 10th wife.

Akuapem Poloo recently converted to Islam. Source: UGC.

The controversial actress, now known as Haniya, says she will readily be part of a polygamous marriage if the opportunity presents itself because her new religion does not frown on it.

Islam allows men to marry up to four wives if the husband can take care of his wives equally.

She told Accra FM's Nana Romeo that she would not want to be married to a broke man. She said she only needed a financially stable man to care for her needs.

Speaking in Twi she said:

If I love the man and my heart comes to you, why not? If you've married two, three, or even 10, and you can still take care of me, why not? Anything can happen, so I am ready for anything only if I will not suffer.

She hopes to find a man who is caring, patient and mature.

