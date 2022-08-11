Ghanaian socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo has spoken about her decision to switch from Christianity to Islam

The young lady shared a video on her Instagram page explaining her decision to switch and said she was not doing it for attention or to impress people

The actress in the lengthy video admonished people to respect her decision and admonished them not to judge her.

Ghanaian actress and socialite Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has cleared the air on her recent switch from Christianity to Islam.

The actress recently announced her switch to the religion, and it stirred mixed reactions amongst folks. Poloo has shared a video on her Instagram page explaining why she switched.

Akuapem Poloo Source: akuapem_poloo

Source: UGC

According to the actress, she did not switch because of pressure from someone or for attention. She believes that both religions serve one God and does not see the big deal in switching from Christianity to Islam.

She expressed excitement about becoming a Muslim and begged Ghanaians to respect her decision. The actress intends to go fully clothed now and said she would not expose her skin like before.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She, however, intends to keep her stage name and said having spoken to her mallam, her stage name does not flout any Islamic rules and hence intends to keep it.

Ghanaian Show Poloo Support

pretty_abira_empaya_ said

First time ever commenting on your post.... Don't let anyone get into your skin on how to dress... All i ask of you is your 5 daily prayers.. Allah or God looks only in heart

rashkele2000 wrote:

You’re really looking more beautiful in the veil may almighty Allah be with you

eiii_celebrities_fuo also showed support:

May Allah swt bless you and guide you to the truth always poloo

miztoby commented:

I will Love you forever with any religion you choose ,if anyone claims to love you,that person shud be able to love you with anything you doing or choose ❤️❤️

In a related story, actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has converted from being a Christian to become a Muslim.

Akuapem Poloo announced her conversion by sharing photos of herself in the midst of some Islamic leaders.

Her decision to convert has excited many Muslim folks who have massively welcomed her to their religion.

Source: YEN.com.gh