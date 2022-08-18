There was a build of what could be a relationship between two housemates, Groovy and Amaka, during Wednesday's task

Amaka poured out her heart as she complained about how Groovy would rock other girls yansh only to dance leg work with her

The two had this discussion as they held to each other in a warm embrace, which sparked reactions

A new ship might be set to sail in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level 2 house between Groovy and Amaka.

This comes as a video before Wednesday, August 17, task in the house showed Groovy and Amaka in a body-to-body embrace as she poured out her heartfelt pain.

Groovy and Amaka in warm embrace. Credit: @groovy @amaka

Source: Instagram

Amaka complained about how Groovy would rock all other girls yansh in the house but not her, but the energy between the two seemed to be going a good way as Groovy gave her what she wanted and more.

Amaka said:

“Groovy you go rock all the girls yansh for big brother e go reach my turn you go dey follow me dance leg work”

See the video below:

The sweet exchange between Amaka and Groovy seems not to have gone down well with Phyna.

Fans react to Amaka and Groovy's sweet exchange

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans and followers of the reality show, see them below:

christydcollections:

"But the are cute together make we know lie even thou the ship came as a shock."

vwede_timmy:

"GOD NA BAD THING I DEY DO??HE BE LIKE SAY I DON DEY LOVE DEM TOGETHER."

empress__adesewa:

"Awwwwnnn...all I see is love na only Sabi know wetin no sit right maybe you should change the chair."

somkene_c:

"This thing still dey shook me see someone beauty got disqualified cos of ."

Groovy says he feels sorry about Beauty's disqualification

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-up housemate, Groovy reacted to the disqualification of one of his colleagues, Beauty.

Beauty and Groovy started of well in biggie's house with many rooting for them to have an enviable relationship before things went south between them.

Their relationship ended when Groovy danced with Chomzy and she got angry over it, calling him names and throwing her wig at him.

