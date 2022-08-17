Veteran Nollywood actress Mama Rainbow is seriously gearing up for her 80th birthday which is only a few weeks away

The respected movie star in a video post appeared stylish as she announced that there is going to be a massive party to mark the new age come October

Social media users couldn’t help but wish the top Nollywood entertainer a happy birthday celebration in advance

Veteran Nigerian actress Idowu Phillips aka Mama Rainbow will be clocking a new age in October but the celebration has already kicked off ahead of the grand day.

Mama Rainbow in a video making the rounds online appeared stylish and energetic as ever as she announced that she would be turning 80.

Mama Rainbow rocks blonde wig ahead of birthday. Photo: @mamarainbowofficial

Source: Instagram

The entertainer who rocked a stylish pair of glasses and blonde wig happily noted that people who joined her in celebrating her 70th birthday would also be around to witness her 90th celebration.

She, however, noted that her loved ones and supporters should focus on her 80th birthday which is only a few weeks away.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mama Rainbow said she’s inviting all and sundry to join her as she showered heartfelt prayers ahead of the grand celebration.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

tinulicious_foods said:

"Happy 80th birthday mama Rere, we will be there for you ma."

salome_global_servic said:

"Wow! Mama has come of age❤️."

totality4eva said:

"Wow!! Happy 80th birthday in advance Grandma. The whole world celebrates you ma."

akin_desmond22 said:

"Happy birthday in advance great grand ma, more ages in jesus name and still bancing mama."

zainab.dasola said:

"Happy birthday in adavance ma."

yetundekujore said:

"Happy birthday in advance sweet Grandma."

bosedeobeke said:

"Whao, I covet your anointing ma. Happy 80th birthday in advance."

Mama Rainbow shows off new house ahead of her 80th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Veteran Yoruba actress Idowu Philips shared pictures as well as videos of her new house weeks before her 80th birthday.

In a video she shared, some celebrities were spotted at her house warming ceremony to celebrate with her.

Many of her colleagues, as well as fans, have taken to social media to pen birthday messages to her ahead of her 80th birthday.

Source: Legit.ng