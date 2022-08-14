Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has taken to social media to speak on the recent rumours circulating about her husband, 2baba

Recall earlier, there unconfirmed reports that his public apology to Annie was because he had gotten another woman pregnant

In a recent Instagram post, the actress and brand ambassador addressed the rumours in a hilarious writeup

Annie Idibia is not here for any negative vibes, and the rumours circulating on social media about her husband 2baba's infidelity are not one she intends to regard seriously

Recall earlier on, reports circulating on social media claimed that the singer's apology was tendered because another woman who is said to be a banker is pregnant for him.

Reacting to the unconfirmed reports about the supposed pregnant mistress, the actress took to her Instagram Story to speak on the issue.

Sharing the statement put out by 2baba's management debunking the rumour, she hilariously pointed out that rumour has been peddled on the internet as far back as 2014.

Accompanying the message with several laughing emojis, she wrote:

"Just can't with malicious humans."

