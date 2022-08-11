Veteran Nollywood actress Remi Surutu shares an affectionate post directed at her younger colleague Iyabo Ojo after she visited her daughter's grave

Remi thanked Iyabo in her post while also stating that she always melts her heart with her kind gestures

Ileriayo Ayomikun Oladayo is one of the veteran actress' daughters she died on the 2nd of July, 2017

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actress Remi Oshodi, better known as Remi Surutu, shared a post on her Instagram page to appreciate her colleague Iyabo Ojo after she visited her late daughter's grave site.

Remi wrote on her page saying Iyabo Ojo always melts her heart with her kind, loving gestures.

She further noted how she feels about her Nollywood colleague, as she declared her love for her in the post shared.

Iyabo Ojo who recently visited her mother's grave site, also took time to stop by her colleague's daughter's burial ground.

Surutu lost her daughter, Ileriayo Ayomikun five years ago, on the 2nd of July 2017.

See the film star's post thanking Iyabo Ojo below:

See how netizens reacted to the post:

@shade_shittu:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace ."

@yinks_trendies:

"May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace ."

@theprincessayo:

"Ayomi hmmmm I miss u oooo."

@eventsandparties_:

"May Almighty Allaah continue to est her Sooul. Aunty Iyabo, we love you."

@oladunni_organic_proteins4:

"The brought back memories, Ayomikun omo ola, was a beautiful child, aunty Remi mo fi olohun sho yin oh."

@vibe_pimp_dj_stoner_:

"Omo why did you have to make me remember ayo again ahahhah."

