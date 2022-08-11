Entertainment personality, Djstee Jay, has reportedly passed, and many loved ones have been left utterly devastated

His unexpected death was announced by media personality Bishop Gyatabuom Gyata in a Facebook post

Okay FM presenter and some social media users took to the comment section to grieve the passing of Djstee Jay

Ghanaian disc jockey (DJ) Stephen Tetteh, popularly known as Djstee Jay, has reportedly passed, but the cause of his unexpected demise is unknown to the public.

His sudden demise was announced by media personality Bishop Gyatabuom Gyata, in a Facebook post.

''Stephen Tetteh Djstee Jay kos3 wati due due due! Sad since yesterday,'' he said.

Photos of Djstee Jay. Credit: Bishop Gyatabuom Gyata

Source: UGC

Bishop Gyatabuom Gyata shared tear-arousing photos of the deceased while revealing that the late Djstee Jay was his DJ at OFM and previously worked with Okay FM presenter Abeiku Santana.

Media personalities, including Abeiku Santana, and social media users have mourned the death of the young DJ.

Abeiku Santana said:

''Life doesn’t have any hands, but this is a slap on our face.''

Bishop Gyatabuom Gyata replied:

''Abeiku Santana very sad Capo.''

Papa Akwatic commented:

''Very sad. May his Soul RIP.''

Bernice Frimpong said:

''My heart is broken such a free spirited soul.''

Eric Kwame Acheampong commented:

''Djstee Jay left us with nothing but such a surprise. Only God knows best.''

Benevolence Mantey said:

''Rip, sweetheart.''

Janet Danso commented:

''May your soul rest in peace.''

Antoine Ackon Hammond said:

''Eii, too bad to hear this. Heerrrrrrrr my own Awutu Senya man.''

Annabel Barnes commented:

''Oh my, only God knows how I feel.''

Blessing Wiafe Yaw Anthony commented:

''Only heaven knows where we are going.''

So sad.

Nigerian filmmaker Otu Njama found dead

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Otu Njama, is dead. The young man who was in his 30s gave up the ghost on Aug 9, 2022.

According to reports, the deceased had been battling with high blood pressure, unknown to his family members.

It was gathered that Njama was found dead in his home at Unity Estate in Badore, Ajah, a few hours after he retired for the night.

Source: YEN.com.gh