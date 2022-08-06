Ghanaian preacher/singer, Sonnie Badu, has flaunted a line-up of luxury whips in front of his massive mansion

The US-based minister positioned himself in the middle of three luxury cars, including a Mercedes Benz S Class, BMW X5 M Avalanche, and a Jeep Wrangler

Fans and some popular personalities, including She_loves_stonebwoyb, have wished the gospel musician well

US-based gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, has shown off his wealth by flaunting a line-up of deluxe cars in front of his massive mansion.

The founder and lead pastor of the Rockhill Church in Atlanta, Georgia, showed off his properties to reiterate God's goodness in his life.

''Psalm 23 is my favorite scripture, what’s yours?” he captioned the inspiring Instagram photo.

Photos of Sonnie Badu. Credit: sonniebaduuk

Source: UGC

Sonnie Badu posed in the middle of three luxury whips; a Mercedes Benz S Class, BMW X5 M Avalanche, and a Jeep Wrangler in front of his mansion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans and some popular personalities have since wished the gospel singer well. YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below:

Netizens react to photo

Sammy_anim said:

''May God keep the blessings flowing double.''

Ajagurajah_official commented:

''You deserve it, show it off, my brother.''

She_loves_stonebwoyb said:

''Blessings from most high. Miss you .''

Khojovimadeit commented:

''I can't express how much I appreciate this man! Not just for his talents and spiritual giftings but his humility and meekness. He reaches out to people many would consider. Unsavory for a lack of a better word. God bless continue to bless you man of God. #rockhill.''

Sonniebaduuk replied:

''@'khojovimadeit humbled.''

Mk_elliot said:

''I have not yet seen any man blessed like him I grew up seeing God bless him each day. If for him alone I believe it is God that gives the power to wealth. #Badu.''

Mrasta10 commented:

''Beautiful, Sir. I will recreate this someday soon. God’s blessings more.''

Asantethomas264 said:

''Keep inspiring us, papa. May the Good Lord continue to bless you .''

Septembadegree commented:

''That’s God’s blessings.''

Davido and 30BG crew cause traffic in Ghana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that musician Davido and his team arrived in Ghana in grand style as they roamed the streets of Accra with luxurious vehicles.

The crew cruised around in vehicles that cost millions of dollars and were welcomed in style at the Kotoka International Airport.

The video was met with mixed reactions as some were excited to see the Nigerian superstar while others felt the show of wealth was unnecessary.

Source: YEN.com.gh