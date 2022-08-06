Sonnie Badu: Gospel Singer Shows Off Luxury Cars in His Mansion; Photo Excites Many
- Ghanaian preacher/singer, Sonnie Badu, has flaunted a line-up of luxury whips in front of his massive mansion
- The US-based minister positioned himself in the middle of three luxury cars, including a Mercedes Benz S Class, BMW X5 M Avalanche, and a Jeep Wrangler
- Fans and some popular personalities, including She_loves_stonebwoyb, have wished the gospel musician well
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
US-based gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, has shown off his wealth by flaunting a line-up of deluxe cars in front of his massive mansion.
The founder and lead pastor of the Rockhill Church in Atlanta, Georgia, showed off his properties to reiterate God's goodness in his life.
''Psalm 23 is my favorite scripture, what’s yours?” he captioned the inspiring Instagram photo.
Sonnie Badu posed in the middle of three luxury whips; a Mercedes Benz S Class, BMW X5 M Avalanche, and a Jeep Wrangler in front of his mansion.
"I feel the urge to add him to my favs list": Pere says after Groovy's calm composure during fight with Beauty
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Fans and some popular personalities have since wished the gospel singer well. YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below:
Netizens react to photo
Sammy_anim said:
''May God keep the blessings flowing double.''
Ajagurajah_official commented:
''You deserve it, show it off, my brother.''
She_loves_stonebwoyb said:
''Blessings from most high. Miss you .''
Khojovimadeit commented:
''I can't express how much I appreciate this man! Not just for his talents and spiritual giftings but his humility and meekness. He reaches out to people many would consider. Unsavory for a lack of a better word. God bless continue to bless you man of God. #rockhill.''
Sonniebaduuk replied:
''@'khojovimadeit humbled.''
Mk_elliot said:
''I have not yet seen any man blessed like him I grew up seeing God bless him each day. If for him alone I believe it is God that gives the power to wealth. #Badu.''
Olu Jacobs looks sharp as he steps out again weeks after 80th birthday, receives AVRS award, celebs show up
Mrasta10 commented:
''Beautiful, Sir. I will recreate this someday soon. God’s blessings more.''
Asantethomas264 said:
''Keep inspiring us, papa. May the Good Lord continue to bless you .''
Septembadegree commented:
''That’s God’s blessings.''
Davido and 30BG crew cause traffic in Ghana
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that musician Davido and his team arrived in Ghana in grand style as they roamed the streets of Accra with luxurious vehicles.
The crew cruised around in vehicles that cost millions of dollars and were welcomed in style at the Kotoka International Airport.
The video was met with mixed reactions as some were excited to see the Nigerian superstar while others felt the show of wealth was unnecessary.
Source: YEN.com.gh