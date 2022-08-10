Diamond Platnumz Claims He's Bought Helicopter Days after Receiving Millions from Performance in Kenya
- Diamond Platnumz claimed he acquired a helicopter four days after receiving millions for a show in Kenya
- Diamond performed for Raila Odinga and his supporters during their final rally at Kasarani stadium
- Many Kenyans who reacted to the news opined that the singer used the millions to purchase the bird
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Diamond Platnumz has claimed he purchased a helicopter days after performing in Kenya.
The Jeje crooner made the announcement via his Instagram stories on Wednesday, August 10. The music mogul also expressed gratitude to God for the milestone of acquiring his first plane.
"God is good. I bought me a helicopter today," he posted.
On Saturday, August 6, Diamond performed in Kenya during the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition’s final rally and was paid millions.
Kizz Daniel Tanzania arrest: "Even Davido with generational wealth works harder," Fans lambast Buga crooner
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Many Kenyans said that the short interval between performing in Kenya and buying the chopper was not coincidental. Here is what they had to say:
Nick Klaus:
“Money does not like noise. That is why they don’t play music inside the bank.”
Aricco Daudi:
“This is definitely that same money he was paid Kenya as Obinna and Eric are still wasting data on who has more money than the other.”
Triza Wainaina:
“He was given that money by Azimio.”
Mamake Blessing Na Adrielle:
“On Saturday he performed In Kenya, for Azimio and today, Wednesday he bought himself a chopper.”
Petronillar Kitati:
“With the Azimio millions I guess, congratulations Father Abraham.”
Liz Toby:
“Congratulations Diamond! Enjoy your hard work. They would still call you names if you're poor!”
Diamond brings Kasarani to standstill
BBNaija star Efe’s car destroyed after he was ambushed by unknown men, Nigerians react to viral video
Legit.ng previously reported that Diamond gave a surprise performance at Kasarani Stadium.
Diamond first hinted about the visit to Kenya last week but did not divulge the purpose of the trip. After landing with daughter Tiffah, they arrived at the rally under tight security.
He was introduced to the crowd after Martha Karua’s speech and kicked off the performance with his Baba Lao hit, modifying the lyrics to praise Raila Odinga.
He expressed confidence in Raila’s presidency, saying that:
“The young people believe in you and you are our next president.”
Source: TUKO.co.ke