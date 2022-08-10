Diamond Platnumz claimed he acquired a helicopter four days after receiving millions for a show in Kenya

Diamond performed for Raila Odinga and his supporters during their final rally at Kasarani stadium

Many Kenyans who reacted to the news opined that the singer used the millions to purchase the bird

Diamond Platnumz has claimed he purchased a helicopter days after performing in Kenya.

Diamond Platnumz said he bought a chopper. Photos: Nation Africa and Diamond Platnumz.

Source: UGC

The Jeje crooner made the announcement via his Instagram stories on Wednesday, August 10. The music mogul also expressed gratitude to God for the milestone of acquiring his first plane.

"God is good. I bought me a helicopter today," he posted.

On Saturday, August 6, Diamond performed in Kenya during the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition’s final rally and was paid millions.

Many Kenyans said that the short interval between performing in Kenya and buying the chopper was not coincidental. Here is what they had to say:

Nick Klaus:

“Money does not like noise. That is why they don’t play music inside the bank.”

Aricco Daudi:

“This is definitely that same money he was paid Kenya as Obinna and Eric are still wasting data on who has more money than the other.”

Triza Wainaina:

“He was given that money by Azimio.”

Mamake Blessing Na Adrielle:

“On Saturday he performed In Kenya, for Azimio and today, Wednesday he bought himself a chopper.”

Petronillar Kitati:

“With the Azimio millions I guess, congratulations Father Abraham.”

Liz Toby:

“Congratulations Diamond! Enjoy your hard work. They would still call you names if you're poor!”

Diamond brings Kasarani to standstill

Diamond first hinted about the visit to Kenya last week but did not divulge the purpose of the trip. After landing with daughter Tiffah, they arrived at the rally under tight security.

He was introduced to the crowd after Martha Karua’s speech and kicked off the performance with his Baba Lao hit, modifying the lyrics to praise Raila Odinga.

He expressed confidence in Raila’s presidency, saying that:

“The young people believe in you and you are our next president.”

Source: TUKO.co.ke