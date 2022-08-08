Diamond Platnumz gave an electrifying 10-minute performance at the Azimio la Umoja final rally, leaving attendees wowed

The Tanzanian crooner is said to have been paid N42.4m from the event, and this has angered a section of Kenyans

According to Nation, Diamond's performance was sponsored by a Tanzanian tycoon close to Azimio principals

The musician endorsed Raila at the event, danced briefly with him before returning to South Africa for his daughter's birthday

Diamond Platnumz laughed all the way to the bank on Saturday, August 6, 2022, after performing at the Azimio la Umoja final rally.

Raila Odinga and Diamond Platnumz together with Azimio principals dance to his Baba Lao hit song at Kasarani stadium. Photo: ODM Party.

Source: Twitter

Diamond pockets over N40m after Azimio's performance

The Tanzanian superstar jetted into the country on Saturday afternoon aboard his private jet from South Africa, accompanied by his daughter Princes Tiffah.

Diamond was picked up at the Jomo Kenyatta Airport in an Azimio branded chopper and flown to the Kasarani stadium.

He was then driven in a Mercedes G-Wagon to the VIP side, inside the stadium, where thousands of Azimio supporters were following the rally keenly.

Diamond kicked off the performance with his Baba Lao hit, modifying the lyrics to praise Raila Odinga.

"Raila baba lao, Martha mama lao ( Raila is their father, Martha their mum)," he sang.

The Tanzanian crooner then endorsed Raila, and the crowd went wild.

Diamond was joined on stage by Raila for a short performance of his Wah hit.

"If you love Raila Odinga put your hands up," he said as the crowd cheered.

Well, according to Nation, the music mogul, who performed for not more than 10 minutes, was pais over N40m.

Diamond, who charges N29m per hour for shows outside Tanzania, made a kill at the Azimio event.

The paper also alleged that Diamond's performance was sponsored by a Tanzanian tycoon, who is close to Azimio's principals.

