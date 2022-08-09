Popular comedian Bovi was caught up in an exchange with a Twitter user about Bola Tinubu's Lagos building his talent

The Twitter user, in an argument with Bovi, said the comedian would have been a fisherman or palm wine tapper in Delta state

Bovi, in his response, fired back at the Twitter user by asking what Tinubu has done to help grow his talent

Nigerian ace comedian Bovi and a Twitter user identified as Chigozirim were engaged in a heated exchange on a popular social media platform, Twitter, which led to the comedian blocking the account.

The Twitter user, after being blocked by the comedian, claimed Bovi was among the celebrities that blackmailed the country in October 2020.

"Why hasn’t Tinubu’s lagos built your talent?" Bovi Credit: @bovi @tinubu

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Dear Bovi, blocking me on this App is not a matured way to react to issues like this. You are among the celebrities that Blackmailed this Country in Oct 2020. National Apology from you should be your only option right now."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Twitter user added that Bovi needed to be grateful to the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for helping him discover and build his talent.

He wrote:

"Moreover, You should be grateful to Tinubu's Lagos for helping you to discover and build your talent, Because If not for Lagos, you would have been in Delta State hunting in the bush and tapping palm wine."

See the post below:

Bovi, in his response, wrote:

"Why hasn’t Tinubu’s lagos built your talent?"

See his post below:

Bovi's daughter cracks impressive joke, gives speech as she introduces her dad at his show

Nigerian comedian Bovi's recent show was opened by his intelligent daughter Eliana Uyoyo and the little girl impressed the numerous guests present.

In a video shared by her mum Kris, Uyoyo was seen on stage in a bright yellow outfit and to the surprise of many, she was able to control the crowd.

She took subtle jabs at her dad as she called herself the advanced version of him and even added that she would soon grow up to host his shows.

Source: Legit.ng