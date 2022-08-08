A young lady who looks very much like Jackie Appiah has stirred reactions amongst Ghanaians on social media as she danced in a video

The young lady's striking resemblance with the veteran actress had folks believing it was her for a minute

Many have expressed their surprise, dropping some interesting comments, with many believing she is Jackie's long-lost twin sister.

A young lady who looks like Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has thrown social media into a frenzy after a video of her dancing went viral.

The footage had folks debating whether it was Jackie Appiah or not. Some came to the conclusion that she was Jackie's long-lost twin.

The lady, who seemed to be a professional dancer, thrilled folks with her energetic dance steps. Her striking resemblance with the veteran actress was astonishing as they shared a similar smile and cheeks.

Her gorgeous white eyes made it even harder to tell the difference between her and Jackie. The beautiful lady had great fashion taste like Jackie, as she wore a pretty brown sweatshirt and pants.

The comments on the video were hilarious as peeps tried to differentiate between her and Jackie.

Social Media Reactions

itskerenkezia_ said:

It’s not her but she looks like Jackie❤️

pillow.talk.gh made a comment that left many laughing:

It's not her cos there's no way in heaven she'll be jumping this much on tiktok please

hajia_romina wrote:

I thought it’s actually Jackie

fns.realestate__autogh felt she was Jackie's twin

Jackie will not tell us she has a twin sister da but we will find out

vastine_kus was in shock as he wrote:

Herhhh! Seriously for a sec I thought it was really Jackie

