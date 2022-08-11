The lookalike of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has dropped a new video of herself slaying and looking good

The pretty young lady who's a Cameroonian has gained popularity on Ghanaian social media for her striking resemblance with the actress

The new footage of her has garnered lots of likes and attention as folks admired her beauty and poise

A young Cameroonian lady named Cilia Mbuntum has raised eyebrows on social media with her striking resemblance with Jackie Appiah.

In a new video, Cilla slayed in a beautiful white dress. Her makeup, eyelashes, and a wig. The young lady looked good, and her resemblance with Jackie showed even more.

The video stirred reactions as folks admired her beauty and expressed surprise at how much she looked like the actress. Cilla has gone viral as some previous videos of hers went viral on Ghanaian social media.

Cilla's beautiful eyes, full cheeks and jawline are the features that make her resemble Jackie. Her sense of fashion also makes her as classy as the veteran actress.

Peeps Fawn Over Jackie Lookalike

BABY_M said:

and she is going viral everywhere

user8323600856987 wrote:

cameroons finest ❤ much love cece

Anu admired the pretty lady:

Offcourse God took an extra day and time See girl na

ACTING GODDESS ‍♀️❤️❤️❤️ wrote:

Wow that's beauty

pateel also commented:

Jackie Appiah photo copy

