Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown in a video slayed in a fashionable and glamorous dress that left folks gushing

The actress was draped in a dashing blue gown as she danced to Hajia4real's 'Fine Girl' and had a good time

The video attracted loads of attention when the actress shared it on Tik Tok as folks showered her with praises

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has impressed her fans with her fashion sense with a video she shared on social media. The actress looked gorgeous in a fashionable blue gown.

Nana Ama was all joy as she smiled widely and danced joyfully to Hajia4real's 'Fine Girl' song.

Nana Ama McBrown Source: iamamamcbrown2

Source: UGC

Nana Ama is known for her eccentric and glamorous sense of fashion, and she did not disappoint as usual as her blue gown stunned folks.

The colourful gown had tiny little crystals all over it, making it look rich and expensive. The veteran actress left folks in awe as they admired her heavenly beauty.

The location Nana Ama took the video was almost as glamorous as her, as the place had a large pool and well-structured compound.

Fans Admire McBrown's Beauty

Abena perry1 could not get over Nana Ama's beauty:

"Secretly I want to look like this but who’s money."

user8035292624986 said:

"Wow just love you honey."

user2655906728054 also wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Her Excellency indeed ."

ExonyBarony also commented:

"My love for this lady eer wether good or bad i still love her #obiaa boa"

shula720 reacted:

"Wooow u look amazing sweetie."

mimicbea said:

"This woman is always looking amazing."

Tik Toker also commented:

"Legends are born in August we rock."

Source: YEN.com.gh