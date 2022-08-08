A young lady took his love for music superstar, Davido, to another level after a video of her emerged online

The concerned lady sighted the Stand Stong crooner's Lamborgini ride on the road and she abandoned her goal of stepping out to monitor it

The lady wondered who is driving the singer's car while he is away, Nigerians reacted differently to the video

A young lady who is a big fan of Davido got people talking when a video showing admiration for one of the singer's properties emerged online.

The lady who set out for the market chose to abandon her ambition of leaving the house to follow Davido' Lamborgini when she sighted it on the road.

Lady sights Davido's Lamborgini on the road. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The lady wondered who could be driving the car while the singer is not in town, she inquired to know which of his close associates might be using the Lamborgini.

She expressed her love for Davido and maintained that she will follow the car to it destination before embarking on what she set out for.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to the lady's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of the young lady who followed Davido's Lamborgini after sighting it on the road.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Domingo_loso:

"Hunger never catch you na why . Keep following."

Virtually.an.angel:

"Na the real investigative journalism b this. Kemi come and learn."

Ioxx___i:

"Amaka you don dey lose focus o, your hubby dey house hunger dey kill am. Dey go market abeg."

Chikembah_:

"Car wey person dey use codedly you don expose am."

The.braveheart:

"Don’t you have a hungry husband at home?"

Official_slimscrilla:

"Its amazing how she was able to analyse Davido's whereabout and who he travelled with. You can imagine what Winches and wizards can do when they are after your life."

Source: Legit.ng