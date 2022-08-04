Nana Ama McBrown Mensah has finally confirmed reports of allegedly undergoing a plastic surgery procedure to enhance her curves

The host for United Showbiz hinted that as a person you do need maintenance just like how a car owner takes care of his car

Her statement comes at the back of reports about her undergoing plastic surgery outside the country during her break as host of United Showbiz

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown Mensah, has admitted to having gone under the knife.

This comes at the back of reports during her time away as the host of an Entertainment show, United Showbiz on UTV early this year.

There were claims that the Empress travelled outside the country for a plastic surgery procedure. Others also claimed she was pregnant since she looked bloated.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Glitz Africa in Kumasi, Mrs McBrown Mensah confirmed that she did have a liposuction prosedure done and she is not ashamed to admit that she did.

“Liposuction, I am saying it and I am not shy because if you’re growing, and you are comfortable, and you have the resources and you are healthy, you will still need maintenance.”

Buttressing her choice of going under the knife, she used the analogy of maintaining a car to ensure that it functions properly and looks as new as before.

The celebrated actress explained that once a car has been used for a certain duration, it starts to wear and tear, thus pushing the owner of the car to replace those parts or spray it if there are scratches or the paint has faded.

