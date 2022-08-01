A Nigerian lady known on Twitter as Oreoluwa has shared the story of how she secured huge patronage for her father

She shared her dad's work which is interior decoration, and someone saw it and promptly patronised the man to the tune of N665k

The man who bought the furniture from Oreoluwa's father shared the story on Twitter, saying the man delivered as ordered

A young lady named Abiodun Oreoluwa has successfully secured a huge deal for his father after she shared his hustle on Twitter.

According to the lady, she regularly shares her dad's work which is interior decoration on Twitter so as to support him.

Oreoluwa said she shared a tweet that got the patronage. Photo credit: @oreoluwa_sugar and sebiomo_.

Her support pays off

She pinned a particular tweet showing off a piece of furniture on her timeline, and she says it has attracted many customers for her father.

A man has now seen it and ordered some of the furniture worth N665k. The story has gone viral and inspired many tweeps as it demonstrates the power of social media.

The man who bought the furniture wrote:

"Your dad is a good person. He delivered 2 weeks ahead of time and they are so neat and perfect! He delivered it to my place in Ibadan. 7:30, he called me that he was already at my gate."

Legit.ng contacted Oreoluwa for a comment on the story, and she confirmed that her father, Abiodun Wasiu is not a carpenter but that he is into interior decoration.

She said:

"I have an amount of followers so that should help me and my family. That pinned tweet attracted many people and they made enquires."

See her tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng