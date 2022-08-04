Ghanaian musician, Medikal, has acquired a grand building in the United States and has flaunted it on social media

Ghanaian musician, Medikal, has acquired a big building in The United States and has shown it off on social media.

The ace rapper and his crew took a tour of the grand structure and debated on what they planned to use the edifice for.

Medikal acquires property Source: amgmedikal

Source: UGC

The musician sounded proud of his achievement and aired out big ideas he had for the structure.

He wanted to have a daycare, gaming centre, gym, and other exciting concepts set up in the building. An excited Medikal challenged folks to acquire property.

Medikal has been in the U.S for a while now, and it seems the rapper is making big moves. He is also set to perform at the Atalanta Ghana Fest 2022 on Saturday 6th, August. See Video Here

Fans Show Medikal Love

anilove56 said:

We need recept, Fr Money

iam_kursor was impressed as he said:

A.M.G TO THE WORLD

SON OF AARON was impressed:

You leaving the GTA life already lol

PokelloGH also wrote:

A see p3 way my eye get, you squad dey show we the way on a daily.

SonofAaron1 congratulated him:

Congratulations ❤️

Brawakiki also wrote:

Congrats

