Award-winning rapper Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, celebrated his wealth by showing off a luxury car in new photos on social media on Monday, July 25.

The La Hustle hitmaker shared the images that show him posing beside the posh whip on his official Instagram page Monday, July 25.

In the shots seen by Legit.ng, Medikal is seen with a colleague attired in a casual outfit.

Photos of Medikal and the posh car. Source: amgmedikal

Source: UGC

The award-winning rapper, currently in the United States of America, did not state that he owns the luxury whip in the caption of the snaps.

''Planning & Plotting live in the 305,'' he said.

Medikal's celebrity friends, including dancehall musician Shatta Wale, and fans took to the comment section of his post to shower him with love.

Legit.ng highlighted some of the comments below:

Dancer Incrediblezigi commented:

''Gee!''

Musician Shattawalenima said:

''Plotting.''

Mrlloydsam commented:

''Miami life ☀️.''

King_saeed_medikal said:

''Keep cooking something dope for us.''

Source: YEN.com.gh