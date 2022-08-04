Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has also joined the discussion on how to differentiate the many sounds coming out of Africa

The singer, during an interview recently, explained that Africa has so many types of genres and also noted that Afrobeat is original

Talking about the differences between these genres of African music, he classified his type of music as Afropop and said it was heavier on percussion

There has been an age-long discussion on differentiating the different sounds coming out of Africa.

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, is the latest music star to join the conversation.

Kizz Daniel talks about African music. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

While answering the question on how to differentiate the sounds coming out of Africa in a recent interview, the singer noted that the genres are so many.

He, however, recognized genres like Afrobeat, Afrobeats, Afropop, Afro RnB and Afro-fusion. But, according to him, Afrobeats is influenced by foreign sounds, and Afrobeat is the original.

He also added that his type of sound could be classified as Afro-pop because it is heavier on percussions.

He said: “There are so many genres when it comes to African music. Like Afropop that I do, it is heavier on percussion. Afrobeats is influenced by a lot of other sounds, the UK, Hip-Pop, everything, all put together. Afrobeat is original, from West Africa; we have big names championing that.”

Check out the video below:

Reactions to Kizz Daniel’s explanation

Mr._machinga:

"Every African country has its music genres based on the lead instrument. In countries like Zimbabwe, where they have the Mbira the music genre is called Chimurenga you can't generalize music especially if you are a singer and not a professional educator of the arts!"

Dketarra:

"There are so many other genres that he didn't mention. If u really want to know them then u can Google it. There all on Google it."

Rackcitysesay:

"@kizzdaniel music is purely African music that my African mom , auntie, uncle and family can dance to that’s it’s the African music that gets any party jumping whether or not you understand the languages. It’s just pure African culture and not washed down like Afrobeat. I’m sorry. Not sorry."

