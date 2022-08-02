Controversial singer Portable, during an interview, opened up on his educational background and revealed the schools he attended

The Zazoo crooner also noted that he learned tailoring when he was younger before he decided to fully concentrate on music

Portable disclosed that he went to Kwara State Polytechnic, but he couldn't finish and vowed to go back to school

For the people who might be guessing or doubting whether Portable went to school, the singer has, during a short interview, listed all the schools he attended and disclosed other things he did while growing up.

Portable declared that he went to Iganmode Grammar School at Oju Ore, Ota, before proceeding to Kwara State Polytechnic but didn't get his certificate before opting for his music career.

Portable speaks on his educational background

Source: Instagram

He also noted that he went to ODC and Mother's Joy schools which are private primary schools in Ota, Ogun state.

The singer declared that:

"Everything scattered at Kwara Poly, I only did National Diploma I don't have NHD yet. The talent got into my head, and I needed to make moves."

He also disclosed that he learned tailoring because his mother sells clothes and also manages artists like Queen Salawa Abeni.

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Portable's interview

Social media users have reacted differently to Portable's interview about his educational background.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

_Preciosa_2:

"Our king sabi book na. Wetin una mean."

Thecla_dzebla:

"Everybody go climb up. Na gradual process."

Jujuaustin_the_babiesmama:

"I love your energy brother. Keep it up…Love from China .

Damilare_jamiu_kanyin:

"I love him so much. Man so original and embracing his scars."

