Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate Pere sparked reactions social media after he shared a photo of his mum and sister.

The actor happily posed with the women and his mum surprisingly did a 'gangsta' pose, a feature that got Pere laughing.

Pere's younger sibling and their mum share a striking rsemblanec with him andthey also share the same complexion.

"Meet my mum and younger sister. Peep my mum throwing signs. ."

Reactions to Pere's tweet

@OLASUNK77755883:

"Baba drop ur sister Twitter handle make i follow ha u get"

@Bobbytohfresh:

"What tribe is pere? They all maintained their natural black color.. no bleaching, no filter just pure African beauty and display."

@dorissilk:

"I see where you got your rich complexion and impeccable features. Mummy well done."

@Clairvo69827647:

"Who knows where this woman lives? I want to go and greet her specially on behalf of all Pere fans... Nobody should suspect me ooo!"

@arinzeumez:

"Na ur younger sister catch my attention. Make we reason as men jare "

@mdukhy:

"One happy family . I see resemblance chocolate family."

@keysersoze_mil:

"Mum is gang gang "

@classy_deeee:

"I’ve been longing to see this beautiful family. Love you loads.❤️❤️❤️"

@MaeKaZee:

"Mommy, you have raised a fine man. We see where he gets his stunning facial features"

BBNaija’s Pere proudly shows off new ride

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Pere Egbi joined the long list of celebrities who have splurged millions on a new car this year.

The actor who could not contain his excitement took to his Instagram page with a video showing off just a little part of the exterior and interior of his new black car.

As expected, fans and colleagues of the reality star flooded the comment section of his post with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng