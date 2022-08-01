Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz have marked the 12th anniversary of their marriage

The duo enjoyed moments together in a dance, and they were pictured looking happy

Alicia and Swizz have proven that Hollywood marriages can last, having gotten married in 2010 and the couple have two kids together

American singer Alicia Keys commemorated her 12th marriage anniversary to music executive Swizz Beatz.

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz have celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. Photo: Alicia Keys.

Source: UGC

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz wedding anniversary

The songstress took to her Instagram to share adorable black and white photos of their wedding day as the couple were all smiles.

Alicia followed up the post with a lovely dance video of herself and her hubby relishing their anniversary.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a lengthy post, she wrote in part:

"We love each other with open arms and an open heart. We love each other just the way we are and we grow together even in our different ways and directions."

Post below:

She captioned another Instagram post:

"Forever having fun with the love of my life! We feel all the love you send our way!"

See the post below:

The social media post attracted comments from fans and below are some of their reactions:

@keyssoulcare wrote:

"The soulmate vibes are everything."

@val.bossmanquarshiewrote:

"Happy anniversary, you two beaus bless."

@danni_727 wrote:

"Happy Anniversary you two. May God continue to bless your union."

Jennifer Lopez's first husband says her new marriage won't last

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that songstress Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband said her recent marriage to actor Ben Affleck is bound to fail.

The comment comes after popstar J'Lo and Affleck exchanged marital vows at Clark County in Nevada.

The couple got their marriage licence after they waited in line as they were in the company of four other couples.

He said:

"I think she’s someone who will be married seven or eight times. I can’t see her ever settling down with one person. She pushes herself to constantly go forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she also moves on in her private life.”

Source: TUKO.co.ke