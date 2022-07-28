Twin sister of the late Osinachi Nwachukwu, Amarachi Eze has signed a management deal with a music label

Congratulations have been in order for Amarachi Eze, twin sister to the late Osinachi Nwachukwu, as she recently signed a new management deal with a gospel record label – Able Cee Studio Record.

Amarachi, a gospel musician like her sister, announced via her Facebook page that she thanked God and her friends worldwide for their wishes and support.

Late Osinachi's twin signs new deal.

Source: Facebook

She also added that she wouldn't end the journey halfway. The singer, however, on behalf of her husband, her late twin sister's children, family, and friends, appreciated everyone who supported her.

She wrote:

I am extremely grateful to God almighty and to my beloved friends all over the world... for your good wishes and support for this great journey! I promise by God's grace, I will not end this journey half way in Jesus Name! Amen Remain blessed! I love you all."

The record label also announced the new deal in a post on their Facebook page, welcoming Amarachi into the Able Cee Studio family.

They wrote:

"Nigerian Gospel Record label Able Cee Studio Just signed a management deal with Amarachi Eze Osinachi's twin sister, we are proudly announcing this deal officially via Able Cee Studio's social media platform, and we welcome Amarachi to Able Cee Studio Record family… together we make Jesus proud! Get Ready!!!"

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that about two months after her demise, the remains of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu arrived for interment in Abia state.

The singer’s body was received in her hometown in Amakpoke Umuaku community, Abia around 12:00pm.

Prior to the final internment on Saturday, a night of worship was held in Abuja on Thursday, June 23 while a Night of Prayer was also held in Isochi, Umunoci in Abia state yesterday, June 24.

Source: Legit.ng