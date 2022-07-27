Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle and her mum May now look like twin as the young lady is growing up to look like her beautiful mother

May shared new photos with her daughter at an event on her Instgram page and her followers could notbhelp but gush over them

While some people pointed out the striking feature of mother and daughter, others questioned what made Yul take a second wife

Yul Edochie's first wife May is now a social media favourite as Nigerians waged war against her husband on her behalf after he married Judy Austin.

The mum of four took to her Instagram page with a photo of herself and her daughter Danielle at an event.

Nigerians shower May and her daughter with beautiful words Photo credit: @mayyuledochie

Danielle who looks like a younger version of her beautiful mum was caught unawares in the photos.

May herself looked stunning in a simple dress that showed off her beautiful legs, Danielle's long legs also came out to play.

"Kennis Music Bites: The Next Episode. With my baby girl @danielleyuledochie and my beautiful lady @nwandoagbe."

See the post below:

Beautiful complements flood May's post

ucheogbodo:

"Your baby too fine "

destinyetikoofficial:

"Look our little princess all grown ❤️"

ogesnazzy:

"Your daughter is so classy just like you❤️"

themelanificentphoenix:

"Omg! She's your "mini me" STUNNING QUEENS."

adsmithgal:

"Ada with her long legs ...beautiful "

chisom3290:

"See beauty wey person leave go marry something I nor fit explain "

kufrewilkinson:

"You gave birth to yourself, da*mn she is your carbon copy"

ginikanwa_chukwuma:

"You are gorgeous ,and I ask again,wat do men really want?? "

march2283:

"wow you look hot.you and ur daughter are like?twins.❤️"

May Edochie speaks on depression after Yul took 2nd wife

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May spoke at length on how her husband taking a second wife greatly affected her.

Recall that social media went crazy after Yul announced that he had married actress Judy Austin and that they have a son together.

Well, in a new development, May opened up about suffering from depression and more as a result of her husband’s actions.

