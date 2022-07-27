“What Do Men Really Want?” Nigerians Gush Over Stunning Photos of Yul Edochie’s 1st Wife May and Daughter
Yul Edochie's first wife May is now a social media favourite as Nigerians waged war against her husband on her behalf after he married Judy Austin.
The mum of four took to her Instagram page with a photo of herself and her daughter Danielle at an event.
Danielle who looks like a younger version of her beautiful mum was caught unawares in the photos.
May herself looked stunning in a simple dress that showed off her beautiful legs, Danielle's long legs also came out to play.
"Kennis Music Bites: The Next Episode. With my baby girl @danielleyuledochie and my beautiful lady @nwandoagbe."
See the post below:
Beautiful complements flood May's post
ucheogbodo:
"Your baby too fine "
destinyetikoofficial:
"Look our little princess all grown ❤️"
ogesnazzy:
"Your daughter is so classy just like you❤️"
themelanificentphoenix:
"Omg! She's your "mini me" STUNNING QUEENS."
adsmithgal:
"Ada with her long legs ...beautiful "
chisom3290:
"See beauty wey person leave go marry something I nor fit explain "
kufrewilkinson:
"You gave birth to yourself, da*mn she is your carbon copy"
ginikanwa_chukwuma:
"You are gorgeous ,and I ask again,wat do men really want?? "
march2283:
"wow you look hot.you and ur daughter are like?twins.❤️"
May Edochie speaks on depression after Yul took 2nd wife
Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May spoke at length on how her husband taking a second wife greatly affected her.
Recall that social media went crazy after Yul announced that he had married actress Judy Austin and that they have a son together.
Well, in a new development, May opened up about suffering from depression and more as a result of her husband’s actions.
