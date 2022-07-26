Nollywood star Eucharia Anunobi, in a recent statement, has ascribed adultery to be the improved version of fornication

The actress turned evangelist said if a person couldn't stay away from fornication while single, such a person won't see adultery as a big deal when married

Eucharia's comment about adultery and fornication is coming just days after she endorsed "intercourse before marriage"

Eucharia Anunobi, the veteran Nollywood actress who now doubles as a preacher, recently gave her two cents on what she thinks of adultery and fornication.

The movie star, who is quite popular for holding a controversial stance on relationships and marriages, said if a person couldn't avoid fornication as a single person, then adultery in marriage won't be seen as a big deal.

Nollywood star turned evangelist Eucharia Anunobi speaks about adultery and fornication

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls that Eucharia's latest comment about relationships is coming just some days after she had endorsed coitus between yet-to-be married couples.

The veteran screen diva wrote in her recent post saying:

"Adultery is the senior brother of fornication. If you cannot stop fornicating while single, adultery won't be a big deal to you while married."

Nigerians react to the actress' latest comment:

@isosophiagreatnesszoe

"Nothing but the truth."

@deby_sabo

"And this is coming from the same person that said premarital s*x is ok."

@704076_james

"Why are you praying for Yul! His the grandfather of adultery."

@switlylydale

"Big Aunty, I understand it is your profession that makes you work with Yul and the lady, but as a woman who preaches the gospel, should you compromise your belief for your profession? You are passing mixed messages about your stand and belief based on this post."

@kingsleykingsley557

"Sometimes u have to be silent in some issue. No matter how people wants to get involved."

Actress Eucharia Anunobi calls out ladies who go after married men

The popular Nollywood actress once addressed ladies who are fond of targeting married men and becoming their side chicks.

Eucharia, while giving a description of women who are virtuous, said they are not only endowed with physical beauty but also blessed with wisdom from God.

According to her, such women will refuse to become side pieces to men who are already married.

Source: Legit.ng