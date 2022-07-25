Ace Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, keeps blessing her followers with more vacation pictures from Dubai

She shared a photo dressed in her usual short-sleeved shirt and shorts as she rocked an expensive Jacquemus bag and a pair of slippers

Many netizens are gushing over her cute self as she enjoys her vacation in another country off the shores of Ghana

Ace Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, is definitely enjoying her time overseas as she flaunts her vacation outfits.

Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

In a video spotted on her officially verified Instagram page, she was seen wearing a coloured short-sleeved shirt with shorts. Her makeup was neutral, and her frontal wig hang around her shoulders.

Her look for the day was a casual one as she wore a pair of emerald green slippers which matched a pattern in the fabric of the shirt and shorts she wore that day.

She carried a cute Jacquemus bag to match her look for the day. Jackie Appiah is known for buying original bags, clothes and accessories when she travels. On the official website of Jacquemus, that same bag she carried cost €615, which is, according to the current exchange rate, about GH₵5,211.58.

Netizens React To Jackie Appiah's Vacation Photos

Captainplanet4x4 commented:

Habibi Come to Dubai

Vicamichaels said:

Lady J

Kwekucletus said:

Ghana’s most beautiful ahhhh

Iamveraline commented:

You are so beautiful ma’am and ur smile is contagiousyou look so beautiful in real life infact pictures does not do justice,u were so calm and warm when we saw you at the mall today tanks so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Iam_.more_.nice commented:

It should be criminal to look this Good Dammn you served better

Relinkams_clothings said:

Africa’s Caramel Queen ❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh