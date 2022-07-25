Cassper Nyovest scored a cracker of a goal when Mzansi hip-hop stars played against their music peers, the Gqom artists

The rapper-turned-businessman also showed off his passing skills during the celebrity soccer match played over the weekend

Reacting to videos, social media users shared that Mufasa is multi-talented and agreed that the national soccer team needs him as a striker

Cassper Nyovest showed off his soccer skills in a celebrity soccer match. The rapper scored a scorcher when Mzansi hip-hop stars took on Gqom artists in a football game over the weekend.

Cassper Nyovest scored a stunning goal when hip-hop stars played against Gqom artists. Image: @casspernyovest

Apart from scoring the goal, Mufasa also won the fans with his short and long passed. Videos of the star putting on a show at the game are doing the rounds on the timeline.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to react to a clip of himself sending a long pass to a striker after he received the ball from Blxckie. Cassper Nyovest wrote:

"WHAT A PASS , BY CASSPER NYOVEST!!!!"

An excited fan also took to the micro-blogging app to share a video of the star scoring the stunning cracker.

Peeps took to the timeline to share their thoughts on Mufasa's pass and goal. Many agreed that he should have been a professional soccer player.

@Mr_HUMA commented:

"Proper goal that one. Absolute cracker."

@ChippaUnitedFC wrote:

"Great switch of play @casspernyovest."

@Arthur_Cebo said:

"Cassper is multi talented."

@NalaThokozane commented:

"What a Goaaaaal by Cassper Nyovest."

@MaroYanda wrote:

"Mara vele. 'What a pass', Bafana Bafana needs you."

@NtokozoZN2 said:

"If you keep trending for your diski skills MamKhize will want to sign you."

@makhazainga1 commented:

"Million dollar pass from Cassper uyayibona ibhola lo bhuti."

@Gesh_Beast wrote:

"Chiefs must sign you Cass, I have a feeling you can help them with a cup nyana with those passes."

@ArthurLebza added:

"Wow bro wena you know everything Mos. I Never Thought that you know how to play soccer like this."

