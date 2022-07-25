Cassper Nyovest and AKA have sparked rumours that they are in fact friends after being seen interacting this past weekend

The two rappers have been rivals in the hip-hop music scene ever since they debuted and several diss tracks have been released over the years

Netizens have taken to their social media timelines to react to the viral video of the two rappers' friendly interactions

Cassper Nyovest and AKA are two talented Mzansi rappers known for their never-ending feud. However, the pair met over the weekend and left Mzansi in a state of confusion.

Cassper Nyovest and AKA have left netizens confused about their friendly interactions this past weekend. Images: @akaworldwide and @casspernyovest

The pair is well-known for their never-ending diss tracks following each other's releases. Their heated social media debates have even rubbed off on their fans. This weekend appears to have left many of their fans wondering if the beef ever happened or if it's all for hype.

The two were spotted being friendly at the WITS stadium during the Celebrity Soccer Games. They were on the same team, reports ZAlebs. The teams were divided by music genre, and the two hip-hop artists ended up on the same team. The team also included Blxckie, Kwesta, Big Zulu, DJ Speedsta and TBO Touch.

Taking to social media, excited fans who were present shared lots of videos, giving everyone who wasn't there FOMO. One video that went viral and topped Twitter trends showed Cassper and AKA hi-fiving. On Twitter, @SAHIPHOPFEEDs posted the following:

Netizens' reaction to Cassper Nyovest and AKA's interaction

@mizar said:

"That guy saying 'Hebana' when AKA and Cassper high five each other in that video is all of us on Twitter. "

@Am_Blujay wrote:

"I'm not shocked AKA and Cassper are friends, their beef is for marketing. Cassper blocks everyone except AKA."

@MonewangSewedi shared:

"Wouldn't be surprised if Cassper and AKA have unreleased music together."

@Kgaliiey_ also said:

"AKA & Cassper in the same team? Those 2 nkare they low-key friends, there’s no way."

@ThamiMyeni_MRE commented:

"Cassper and Aka in the same team... does this mean we will never get to see them in the boxing ring... oooh no..."

@thedecembrist28 posted:

"AKA and Cassper really left us to beef alone."

Cassper Nyovest scores impressive goal during celeb match

Legit.ng reported that Cassper Nyovest scored a cracker of a goal when Mzansi hip-hop stars played against their music peers, the Gqom artists.

The rapper-turned-businessman also showed off his passing skills during the celebrity soccer match played over the weekend.

Reacting to videos, social media users shared that Mufasa is multi-talented and agreed that the national soccer team needs him as a striker.

