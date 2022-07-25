The BBNaija Level Up season is officially on following the arrival of the second set of housemates in the house

Bella Okagbue was among the second set of housemates that graced the BBNaija house, and she has managed to draw the attention of netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some fun pictures that capture Bella’s life outside the house, and she seems to be a big baller

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season saw the second set of housemates gracing the house on Sunday, July 24th.

The season's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, welcomed housemates on stage, and one of the ladies who caught the attention of many was Bella Okagbue.

Cute photos of BBNaija's Bella on fun trips. Photo: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Bella showed up in a high-fashion gown that left many wondering how much she must have parted with for the statement outfit.

The young lady also stirred mixed reactions from netizens as she didn’t appear so friendly when other housemates joined her in the house.

Well, since she’s already generating a buzz on social media, Legit.ng paid a visit to Bella’s official Instagram page which already has over 35k followers.

Check out some fun pictures that capture Bella’s luxurious lifestyle outside the house.

Bella takes Dubai

A series of pictures on Bella's Instagram page easily shows off her love for travel and exploring different parts of the world.

The BBNaija Level Up star may not be so thrilled about the free trips to Dubai that usually come with the show since she has "been there, done that."

Check out some of Bella's pictures in Dubai

1. Bella on a jet-skit adevnture

2. Bella at Dubai's famous The Palm hotels

3. Bella at the Dubai miracle garden

Bella takes Paris

Away from Dubai, the Level Up housemate will have interesting stories to tell fellow housemates when they talk about their adventures and travels all over the world.

Bella has been to Paris, and she even made it down to the popular Eiffel Tower.

This babe definitely has her coins before entering Biggie's house! More photos below:

4. Bella at the Eiffel Tower

5. Bella at the Musee du Louvre

A baller in Lagos

Even when she's not travelling all over the world, Bella is living her best life back home in Lagos, Nigeria.

Pictures on her page capture Bella at some expensive spots in Lagos that come with heavy and major spending.

More photos of the Level Up star below:

6. The spot is giving!

7. Bella at the popular Alara Lagos

